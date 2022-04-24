Sanchez (0-1) allowed four earned runs on six hits and one walk while striking out one across 4.1 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Giants.

Sanchez made his first big-league start of the season, though he was well stretched out after taking three turns through the rotation with Triple-A Rochester. He pitched well for the majority of his outing, though he allowed three of the first four hitters he faced in the fifth inning to reach base -- accounting for all but one of his earned runs. Sanchez was in the rotation because Washington had a doubleheader Tuesday without any days off for the rest of the week, so he is likely to either shift to a relief role or be demoted back to Rochester in the short term.