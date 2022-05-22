Sanchez (3-3) earned the win during Sunday's 8-2 victory over Milwaukee, allowing two runs on seven hits and two walks with one strikeout in five innings.

Sanchez was staked to an eight-run lead early and kept Milwaukee off the board until the fifth inning, when Tyrone Taylor tagged him for a two-run home run. The 29-year-old topped out at 89 pitches but hasn't missed many bats with no more than four strikeouts in any of his six starts and has now alternated decisions in every turn. He'll carry a 7.16 ERA, 1.70 WHIP and 13 strikeouts into a start slated to come against Colorado next weekend.