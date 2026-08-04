Nationals' Abimelec Ortiz: Goes yard in return to majors

Ortiz went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

Called back up from Triple-A Rochester earlier in the day after Luis Garcia had been traded to the Yankees, Ortiz made an immediate impact by hooking a first-inning knuckle curve from Aaron Nola into the right-field seats. It was Ortiz's first career MLB homer in only his second game, and the 24-year-old figures to get a long look at first base down the stretch, potentially in a platoon with Andres Chaparro (head). Over 85 contests for Rochester this season, Ortiz produced a .244/.348/.497 slash line with 25 doubles, 18 homers and 74 RBI.