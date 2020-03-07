Nationals' Adam Eaton: Absence continues
Eaton (hamstring) is not in the lineup for either split squad game on the Nationals' schedule Saturday, according to MLB.com.
Manager Dave Martinez downplayed Eaton's injury after he was removed from Tuesday's spring game, but he has not played since; and with an off day Monday, it could still be a few days before he is back in the lineup. As long as he is able to return to action at some point next week, though, he should be good to go for Opening Day.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Exits with apparent injury•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Nationals exercise option for 2020•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Ties game with solo blast•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Homers in Game 2 victory•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Steals base in win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade German
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Time to move Aaron Judge down
The uncertainty surrounding Aaron Judge has some clarity now ... or does it? Scott White tries...
-
ACES: Who has the stuff to break out?
Aaron Sauceda takes a look back at 2019's best pitchers with his exclusive ACES metric, which...
-
Fantasy baseball draft guide, rankings
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...