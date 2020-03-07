Eaton (hamstring) is not in the lineup for either split squad game on the Nationals' schedule Saturday, according to MLB.com.

Manager Dave Martinez downplayed Eaton's injury after he was removed from Tuesday's spring game, but he has not played since; and with an off day Monday, it could still be a few days before he is back in the lineup. As long as he is able to return to action at some point next week, though, he should be good to go for Opening Day.