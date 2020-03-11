Eaton (hamstring) will bat second and serve as the Nationals' designated hitter in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Astros, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Eaton was out of the lineup for the past eight days with a tight hamstring, but after he was able to run the bases without any apparent complications the past two days, the Nationals have signed off on him playing in a purely offensive role. Washington is likely just taking some extra precaution with the oft-injured outfielder, who should be cleared to man his normal position in the field by time spring training ends.