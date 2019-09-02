Eaton (knee) will start in right field and bat second Monday against the Mets.

Eaton missed the Nationals' past three games after contending with a sore knee, which stemmed from being hit by a pitch Aug. 28 versus the Orioles. The time off appears to have been enough for Eaton to overcome the issue, so he looks like he'll be a safe fantasy play as the Nationals kick off a seven-game slate this week. Gerardo Parra returns to a bench role with Eaton back in action.