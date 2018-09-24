Eaton (knee) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Monday against the Marlins.

Eaton is back in action after missing the last four games with a knee issue. Through 17 games in September, the outfielder owns a .255/.397/.333 slash line to go with seven runs scored, two stolen bases and a 9:10 K:BB. While Eaton has been cleared to return, the Nationals -- who are out of playoff contention -- may opt to play it safe and limit his playing time over the final week of the season given his injury history since joining Washington.