Eaton is back in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Braves, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

This comes as a surprise after manager Dave Martinez told Byron Kerr of MASN Sports on Thursday that Eaton's injury was "going to take some time." Eaton will slot back into his usual spots in right field and the two hole in the batting order against right-hander Julio Teheran, for his first start since Sept. 2.