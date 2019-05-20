Nationals' Adam Eaton: Back-to-back two-hit games
Eaton went 2-for-4 and scored a run Sunday in the Nationals' 6-5 loss to the Cubs.
Eaton concluded the weekend with a pair of two-hit performances, boosting his season average to .280. As has typically been the case for much of his career, however, Eaton isn't hitting for much power. His .099 ISO actually represents his worst showing in the category in any of his eight seasons in the big leagues.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal