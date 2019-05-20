Eaton went 2-for-4 and scored a run Sunday in the Nationals' 6-5 loss to the Cubs.

Eaton concluded the weekend with a pair of two-hit performances, boosting his season average to .280. As has typically been the case for much of his career, however, Eaton isn't hitting for much power. His .099 ISO actually represents his worst showing in the category in any of his eight seasons in the big leagues.