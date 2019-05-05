Eaton will start in right field and bat third Sunday against the Phillies, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

With Juan Soto (back) and Matt Adams (shoulder) joining Anthony Rendon (elbow) and Ryan Zimmerman (foot) on the injured list this weekend, the Nationals are left without much thump in the heart of the lineup. As a result, Eaton will shift down in the order into more of a run-producing role while Victor Robles sets the table. The Nationals should get some relief when Rendon returns from the IL, likely Tuesday in Milwaukee. Eaton could move back atop the order at that point.