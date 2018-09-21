Eaton's string of recent absences have been a result of his left knee aching, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Eaton has sat in favor of Victor Robles for four of the last five games. Robles' youth and the fact that the Nationals are out of the playoff race would appear to be enough justification for him to start, but it's possible that Eaton would be getting more at-bats if healthy. With just nine games left in the season, however, it's possible that the situation remains the same until the season's end so that Eaton can rest and the team gets a chance to see what Robles can do.