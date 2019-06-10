Eaton went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's victory over San Diego.

Eaton's sixth home run of the season came on the heels of back-to-back blasts by Howie Kendrick and Trea Turner as part of a historic run of four consecutive homers by Washington in the eighth inning. The 30-year-old is now slashing .263/.348/.387 in 2019.

