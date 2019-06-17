Eaton went 3-for-3 with two walks, three runs scored and an RBI in Sunday's rout of the Diamondbacks.

The only real blemish on Eaton's line for the day was his third caught stealing of the year. The veteran outfielder is now slashing .359/.469/.513 through 12 games in June with a homer, four RBI and eight runs scored.

More News
Our Latest Stories