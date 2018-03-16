Nationals' Adam Eaton: Big-league action scheduled for Saturday
Eaton (knee) expects to get into the lineup for the big-league club Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
He played left field in a minor-league game Thursday, which marked the first time he was in the lineup in a minor-league game as anything other than a designated hitter. Eaton said he felt great in that game. There is still time for him to get enough reps to be ready for Opening Day if he avoids setbacks.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Playing in minor-league game Thursday•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: To make spring training debut•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Remaining cautious with knee•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Closing in on return•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Won't play anytime soon•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Still being held out of games•
-
ADP Review: 12 underrated players
Sleepers are exciting, but sometimes the buzz ups price to a point they're no longer a value....
-
ADP Review: 12 overvalued players
It's not necessarily players who make for bad picks, it's owners who overpay for them. Chris...
-
Podcast: Blanket draft strategy
Need some help with strategy before your drafts? We’ve got you covered in all formats.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Pollock
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Spring Takes: Greinke angst
Is the concern over Zack Greinke's velocity overblown? Scott White considers that possibility...
-
Strategies for each format
Heath Cummings dreams about the perfect draft for him in all three of the major formats.