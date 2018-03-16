Eaton (knee) expects to get into the lineup for the big-league club Saturday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

He played left field in a minor-league game Thursday, which marked the first time he was in the lineup in a minor-league game as anything other than a designated hitter. Eaton said he felt great in that game. There is still time for him to get enough reps to be ready for Opening Day if he avoids setbacks.