Eaton went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in a 3-2 victory against the Pirates on Saturday.

For the second time in the last three contests, Eaton posted a three-hit game. He had an 0-for-5 game in between, but Eaton has still raised his average over the last few days. On Saturday, he also hit his first homer of the year. He is batting .286 with three extra-base hits, five RBI, eight runs and two steals in 13 games this season.