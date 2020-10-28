The Nationals declined Eaton's (finger) $10.5 million team option for 2021 on Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Eaton will still receive $1.5 million as part of a buyout, and the Nationals' decision to decline his option won't preclude the team from potentially re-signing him on a lower-cost deal. Whether he returns to Washington or heads elsewhere, Eaton likely won't be in store for a major payday on the open market after he slashed a meager .226/.285/.384 across 176 plate appearances in 2020 before missing the final two weeks of the season with a fractured left index finger. The finger injury aside, the 31-year-old was at least able to stay relatively healthy the past two seasons after injuries derailed the first half of his tenure with Washington.