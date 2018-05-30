Nationals' Adam Eaton: Cleared for rehab assignment
Eaton (ankle) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment Friday, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Eaton's injured ankle has responded well to increased baseball activities over the past week, clearing the way for him to return to game action. It's unclear which affiliate the outfielder will join at this point, as weather is expected to play a factor in that decision. Barring any setbacks during his rehab stint, Eaton is on track to return from the disabled list sometime in June.
