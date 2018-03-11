Eaton (knee) has received at-bats in recent minor-league spring training games and could make his Grapefruit League debut soon, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

It's unclear as to exactly when the Nationals plan to bring Eaton back into the fold at the major-league level, but the fact that he's seeing action with the minor leaguers is certainly an encouraging sign. As things stand, it appears that Eaton will be ready for Opening Day.