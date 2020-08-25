Eaton went 2-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Monday's loss to Miami.

Eaton singled home a run in the fifth inning, and he cut his team's deficit in half with a three-run blast in the bottom of the eighth. Through 23 contests this season, he's hitting .239 with eight extra-base hits, 12 RBI and a stolen base.

