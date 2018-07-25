Eaton went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Eaton went deep off starter Junior Guerra for his third homer of the year. Eaton is now hitting .324/.399/.428 with 18 RBI and 24 runs in 41 games this season. The 29-year-old has recorded nine multi-hit games in the month of July so far, hitting .361 with 10 RBI in 16 games.

