Nationals' Adam Eaton: Collects 14th steal
Eaton went 1-for-5 with a stolen base Tuesday in the Nationals' 6-2 win over the Cardinals.
Washington had little hesitation running on Yadier Molina, with Eaton being one of four Nationals to collect steals on the night. Eaton is now up to 14 stolen bases (in 17 attempts) on the season, a somewhat surprising development for an over-30 player who had missed extensive time due to lower-body injuries the previous two years.
