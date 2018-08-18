Eaton went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Friday's victory over the Marlins.

Eaton drove in a run during the fourth inning on a double to center field, as he pushed Washington's lead to four. Despite slugging just three home runs and driving in 21 through 61 games this season, Eaton is hitting .290 with four stolen bases in 2018.

