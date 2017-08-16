Eaton (knee) has been able to run and swing a bat for the past couple weeks, and is not willing to rule out a return before the end of the 2017 season, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

It appears extremely far-fetched that Eaton could somehow return to the field this year after tearing his ACL in late April, but the outfielder remained hopeful that he could rejoin the Nationals in the later rounds of the playoffs if all goes well for him and the team. Whether he's able to rush back or not, it's encouraging news that Eaton has been progressing well with all phases of the game.