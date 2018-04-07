Nationals' Adam Eaton: Could play Sunday
Eaton (ankle) said that he felt "great" and is hopeful to play in Sunday's series finale against the Mets, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Eaton was expectedly held out of Saturday's lineup after suffering an ankle injury during Thursday's loss. The outfielder went on to say that he will ultimately defer to manager Davey Martinez and the Nationals' training staff regarding his availability this weekend, but his optimism implies that a disabled stint is unlikely. Consider him day-to-day.
