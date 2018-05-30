Eaton (ankle), who will begin a rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Friday, hopes to return when first eligible on June 8, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

This would be an earlier return than many of his fantasy owners were likely expecting, but it sounds like he's on track for an early June activation. Once healthy, the Nationals will likely move Michael Taylor to a reserve outfielder role while Juan Soto, Eaton and Bryce Harper start every day from left to right.