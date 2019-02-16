Nats manager Dave Martinez said that Eaton is currently the team's primary leadoff hitter, Britt Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

When he was healthy in 2018, Eaton was used nearly exclusively atop the Washington lineup as he made 73 of his 76 starts from the top spot in the batting order. While injuries have derailed him in each of his first two seasons with the Nats, Eaton has carried OBP marks of .393 and .394 in those campaigns, while continuing to offer a nice mix of occasional pop and speed on the basepaths. With Juan Soto and Victor Robles penciled in as regulars in the outfield mix, Eaton might land on the large side of a platoon arrangement with Michael Taylor.