Eaton is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cubs, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Eaton has been in the starting lineup for 17 consecutive games but has struggled with a .239/.297/.373 slash line with two home runs in 67 at-bats. Michael Tayler enters the lineup in center field as Victor Robles shifts over to cover right field.

More News
Our Latest Stories