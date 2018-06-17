Eaton is out of the starting lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Eaton served as the DH in Saturday's game after starting in the outfield in each of the previous three contests. He'll head to the bench for the final game of the interleague series, setting the stage for an outfield composed of Juan Soto (left), Michael Taylor (center) and Brian Goodwin (right). Bryce Harper will serve as the designated hitter.