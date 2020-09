Eaton was scratched from Saturday's lineup against the Braves due to back spasms, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

It doesn't appear to be a serious injury, as the 31-year-old entered as a pinch hitter and remained in the game defensively, going 1-for-1 with a run and a walk. The Nationals could keep Eaton on the bench again Sunday if they want to take advantage of Monday's scheduled off day for some extra rest, but he shouldn't miss much, if any, time beyond that.