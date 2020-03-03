Play

Eaton's early exit from Tuesday's game against Baltimore was due to a tweaked left hamstring, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

The issue doesn't appear to be too serious, with manager Dave Martinez saying the outfielder would have stayed in the game if it were a regular-season contest. Assuming Eaton gets back into a game soon, his readiness for Opening Day shouldn't be significantly impacted.

