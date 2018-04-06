Eaton has some loose scar tissue in his left ankle which is causing him discomfort, and he's not expected to need a stint on the disabled list, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports. "I don't know all the technical jazz that goes along with it, but I think a little tweak, a little scar tissue decided to come up during that [slide]. But they don't think anything major," Eaton said after Thursday's game. "It's like a day or so for it to realign itself and be good."

The outfielder was injured on an awkward slide at home plate in the third inning, but he was able to remain in the game until the sixth after he had a little difficulty tracking back on Michael Conforto's solo home run to left field. Eaton thinks he should be able to return to action Saturday, but if the weather isn't cooperating he could remain on the bench until Sunday or even Monday.