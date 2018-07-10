Eaton went 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Pirates.

Eaton scratched across a run in the second inning with an RBI single to center. He's played in just 32 games this season after missing time on the disabled list, and although he doesn't offer much power, he's pieced together a .312 batting average with 13 RBI and a stolen base on the year.