Eaton (knee) has been diagnosed with a deep bone bruise after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.

Eaton will be considered day-to-day moving forward, and he'll be available to pinch hit if called upon, per Byron Kerr of MASN Sports. Gerardo Parra should continue to see time in right field until Eaton is cleared to return to the starting nine.