Nationals' Adam Eaton: Does running drills Monday
Eaton (ankle) participated in running exercises Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Manager Dave Martinez reported that Eaton's condition is improving everyday, so it appears that he could be approaching his eventual activation from the disabled list. However, it remains to be seen if Eaton will be able to come off the DL once he's eligible Friday. Until he's back in full health, look for Brian Goodwin and Howie Kendrick to continue seeing time in left field.
