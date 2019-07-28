Eaton was ejected during the first inning of Sunday's game against the Dodgers for arguing balls and strikes, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Eaton won't provide any value for fantasy players Sunday as he was tossed after striking out in his first at-bat, bringing an end to his modest six-game hit streak. Victor Robles replaces him in the lineup and takes over in center field, shifting Gerardo Parra to right.