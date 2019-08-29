Eaton was removed from Wednesday's game against the Orioles after being hit by a pitch around the right knee, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Eaton initially stayed in to run the bases, but he was replaced by Gerardo Parra after advancing to third base on Anthony Rendon's double. The specifics of the injury remain unclear, but the 30-year-old will have Thursday's scheduled off day to aid in his recovery before potentially missing additional time.