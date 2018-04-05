Eaton was removed from Thursday's game against the Mets after the fifth inning, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

No word has come forth as to whether or not an injury is in play here, though reporters noted that Eaton did slide into home plate awkwardly earlier in the game. He also appeared to step oddly while chasing Michael Conforto's home run, suggesting something is actually hampering him. A firmer diagnosis should come forth once team doctors get a chance to examine him.