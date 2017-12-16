Nationals' Adam Eaton: Expects to be ready by Opening Day
Eaton (knee) is expected to be ready for the start of the 2018 season, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Eaton continues to recover from a torn ACL that he suffered in April, but all signs point to the outfielder being fully healthy by the time Opening Day rolls around. Although Eaton was pressing to make it back for a playoff run this past October, once the team was eliminated by the Cubs in the NLDS, the trainers decided to scale back his rehab in order to give him the best opportunity to be 100 percent for 2018. Looking ahead, there will likely be another update on Eaton's status by February.
