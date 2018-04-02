Nationals' Adam Eaton: Gets breather Monday
Eaton is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Braves.
Eaton has gotten off to a red hot start to the season, collecting eight hits across the first three games, but he'll get his first breather of the season Monday as the Nationals look to keep him fresh early on. Trea Turner will occupy the leadoff spot in his absence, while Howie Kendrick will slide to left field for the game.
