Eaton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Reds.

While Eaton is often knocked for his lack of durability, he's started in all but three of the Nationals' 58 games this season. All of those absences have been the result of maintenance days, and he'll receive another one in the series finale after not having rested since May 17. Gerardo Parra will start in right field and bat second in Eaton's stead.