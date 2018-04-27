Nationals' Adam Eaton: Getting re-examined Friday
Eaton (ankle) will be evaluated by team doctors Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Eaton appeared to be close to returning from the disabled list, with some reports even suggesting he could be back last Friday. Apparently, he's still experiencing some pain in his injured ankle, so the Nationals have continued to slow-play his rehab program. It's unclear when he'll return to action now, though it seems like he'll still need another week or so barring any recovery breakthrough.
More News
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?