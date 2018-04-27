Eaton (ankle) will be evaluated by team doctors Friday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Eaton appeared to be close to returning from the disabled list, with some reports even suggesting he could be back last Friday. Apparently, he's still experiencing some pain in his injured ankle, so the Nationals have continued to slow-play his rehab program. It's unclear when he'll return to action now, though it seems like he'll still need another week or so barring any recovery breakthrough.