Eaton went 1-for-5 with a solo home run in a 9-3 victory against the Cubs on Friday.

The outfielder hit his long ball in the second at-bat of the game, and the Nationals were off and running. Eaton has smashed five homers in his last nine games, which accounts for almost half of his homer production this year. With the hot streak, he is just two homers shy of setting a new career best in the category. Eaton is batting .290 with 12 home runs, 41 RBI, 88 runs and 13 steals in 473 at-bats this season.