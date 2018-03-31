Nationals' Adam Eaton: Great day at the plate
Eaton went 5-for-5 with a home run, two doubles, three RBI and four runs scored Saturday against the Reds.
Eaton got the Nationals going with a leadoff single and the team didn't look back, scoring 13 runs by the end of the day. He stretched the lead to four with a solo home run in the seventh inning off of Austin Brice. The 29-year-old has a 2.153 OPS through the first two games of the season, a very positive start for a player who missed the majority of the 2017 season with a torn ACL.
