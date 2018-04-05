Eaton was removed from Thursday's game due to a left ankle injury, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

The speedy outfielder apparently tweaked his ankle on an awkward slide into home plate. X-rays on the area came back negative, so the Nationals don't expect him to miss too much time. However, it is the same ankle that was injured when he tore his ACL last season, so the team may still proceed with caution. Consider Eaton day-to-day for the time being. Brian Goodwin will likely see extra playing time if Eaton is held out of the lineup in the coming days.