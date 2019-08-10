Eaton went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Friday's loss to the Mets.

The veteran outfielder now has six hits in his last two games, pushing his slash line on the year to .284/.364/.401. Eaton has just seven homers, 11 steals and 29 RBI through 110 games, but his 71 runs and solid BA and OBP give him fantasy value in deeper formats.