Nationals' Adam Eaton: Hits fourth long ball
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eaton went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Thursday's 7-6 loss to the Braves.
Eaton extended the Nationals' lead to 5-0 with his two-run shot of Robbie Erlin in the second. It marked the outfielder's fourth long ball on the season and his first since Aug 25.
