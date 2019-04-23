Eaton went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Rockies.

The veteran outfielder has hit safely in eight straight games, boosting his slash line to .314/.385/.395 through 20 contests with a homer, four steals, six RBI and 15 runs. Eaton should remain locked into the leadoff spot for the Nats at least until Trea Turner (finger) is back in action, giving him a solid fantasy floor despite his lack of power.