Eaton went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in Wednesday's 12-3 win over Houston in Game 2 of the World Series.

Eaton drove a Josh James offering over the right field wall in the eighth inning, a two-run shot that extended the Nationals' lead to 10-2. He also singled in the first inning and is now riding a six-game hitting streak in the postseason, including a pair of hits in each of the first two games of the World Series,