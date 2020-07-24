Eaton went 1-for-2 with a solo home run in Thursday's loss to the Yankees.
Eaton made the most out of Washington's only hit of the night against Gerrit Cole, blasting a 406-foot shot to right field in the first inning. The 31-year-old is not known for his power, though he did slug a career-high 15 homers last season.
More News
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Serving as DH in second straight•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Back in action as DH•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Not yet running at 100 percent•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Absence continues•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Exits with apparent injury•