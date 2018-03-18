Eaton (knee) played four innings in his first game action of the spring Saturday against the Mets, going 1-for-2 with a solo home run.

The 29-year-old has been on the shelf for nearly a year after tearing his ACL early last season, but he didn't look rusty Saturday, taking Rafael Montero deep in the third inning. A healthy Eaton will be the everyday left fielder for the Nats and should hit in a prime spot at the top of the batting order. Given the steep price the club paid to get him -- the White Sox acquired two-fifths of their Opening Day rotation in that deal -- Eaton will get every opportunity to thrive in Washington, but his track record has always painted him as a better real-life ballplayer than a fantasy asset.